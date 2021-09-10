Judge Judy Returns In New Series On Amazon's IMDb TV Streaming Service

Judge Judy is back — and she's bringing her granddaughter with her for a new streaming series.

What Happened: Judy Sheindlin is rebounding from the end of her 25-year syndicated run on "Judge Judy" with the new weekday series "Judy Justice" that premieres Nov. 1 on IMDb TV, according to a Variety report.

The new series will follow the arbitration-based format of the original "Judge Judy," although Sheindlin will be joined with a new cast consisting of bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar and law clerk Sarah Rose, who is also Judge Sheindlin's granddaughter. Sheindlin praised Rose as someone who "will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family She's smart, sassy and opinionated — who knows where she gets those traits?"

IMDb TV is a streaming service owned by Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Why It Matters: IMDb TV launched in 2019 as Freedive and has mostly offered licensed titles, with only a handful of original programs that have yet to resonate with wide audiences. Sheindlin is the biggest name to be associated with the streaming service, whose other original shows include the home design series "Sprung" with Jeff Lewis and the heist drama "Leverage: Redemption" starring Titus Welliver.

The original "Judge Judy" ran from September 1996 to July 2021 and won three Emmy Awards; it was also inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. In 2017, Sheindlin sold the series' library and the rights to future episodes to CBS for an estimated $100 million, and the early episodes of the series are now streaming on PlutoTV; CBS and PlutoTV are divisions of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC).

Photo: CBS.