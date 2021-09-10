Why Are McAfee Shares Trading Lower Today?
- Cybersecurity firm McAfee Corp (NASDAQ: MCFE) priced 20 million shares offered by its selling shareholders at $22.50 per share to raise $450 million in a secondary equity offering.
- The offer price implies a 9% discount to McAfee's September 8 closing price of $24.72. McAfee will not receive any proceeds from the sale.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million shares.
- The stock has gained 63.2% year-to-date.
- Price Action: MCFE shares traded lower by 6.86% at $21.72 in the market session on the last check Friday.
