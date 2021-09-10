 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Flaunts Model S Plaid's Nürburgring Speed Record Amid Edmunds' Criticism
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2021 3:26am   Comments
Elon Musk Flaunts Model S Plaid's Nürburgring Speed Record Amid Edmunds' Criticism

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Thursday showed off a new lap record for the company's long-range electric sedan, the Model S Plaid, at the Nurburgring race track in Germany.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to reveal that a completely unmodified and straight-from-factory Model S Plaid has set the speed record for a production electric car at the prestigious Nurburgring track.

The Model S Plaid clocked a lap record of 7:30.909 for unmodified EVs, handily beating an earlier Porsche Taycan’s time by 12 seconds achieved in August 2019.

In a separate tweet, Musk revealed that Tesla plans to race a modified Plaid with added aero surfaces, carbon brakes and track tires next. 

The Nurburgring race track is popular for its length and technical difficulty. 

Why It Matters: Musk’s social media post comes on the heels of ​​Tesla Model S Plaid receiving a scathing review from Edmunds, an automotive inventory and information resource that also tests cars.

As per Edmunds, the Model S Plaid is “a “waste of money,” and that it’s not worth its price of $130,000. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.13% higher at $754.86 on Thursday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Tesla Model S PlaidNews Tech Best of Benzinga

