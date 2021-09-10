Elon Musk Flaunts Model S Plaid's Nürburgring Speed Record Amid Edmunds' Criticism

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Thursday showed off a new lap record for the company's long-range electric sedan, the Model S Plaid, at the Nurburgring race track in Germany.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to reveal that a completely unmodified and straight-from-factory Model S Plaid has set the speed record for a production electric car at the prestigious Nurburgring track.

The Model S Plaid clocked a lap record of 7:30.909 for unmodified EVs, handily beating an earlier Porsche Taycan’s time by 12 seconds achieved in August 2019.

Tesla Model S Plaid just set official world speed record for a production electric car at Nurburgring. Completely unmodified, directly from factory. pic.twitter.com/AaiFtfW5Ht — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2021

In a separate tweet, Musk revealed that Tesla plans to race a modified Plaid with added aero surfaces, carbon brakes and track tires next.

The Nurburgring race track is popular for its length and technical difficulty.

Why It Matters: Musk’s social media post comes on the heels of ​​Tesla Model S Plaid receiving a scathing review from Edmunds, an automotive inventory and information resource that also tests cars.

The Tesla Model S Plaid is nothing more than a marketing exercise designed to draw attention to an aging car. Also, the yoke is a joke. Our full review of the fastest car we’ve ever tested: https://t.co/f1SkdDmRhI pic.twitter.com/A1UUKWODEV — Edmunds (@edmunds) September 7, 2021

As per Edmunds, the Model S Plaid is “a “waste of money,” and that it’s not worth its price of $130,000.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.13% higher at $754.86 on Thursday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla