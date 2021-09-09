DAVIDsTEA Expands Presence With Rexall Pharmacies
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) has expanded the availability of its tea sachets, pre-packs, and samplers in over 110 Rexall pharmacies, a Canadian drugstore operator.
- DAVIDsTEA has expanded its presence from 5 to 46 Rexall locations in Central Canada since June, following a pilot launched in March of this year.
- About 69 more locations are being added in Rexall stores in Canada this September.
- The partnership provides an opportunity to speak directly to customers and distribute educational marketing materials about the benefits of tea to Canadians.
- Price Action: DTEA shares are trading lower by 1.14% at $3.47 on the last check Thursday.
