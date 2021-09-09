 Skip to main content

Why ProQR Therapeutics's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 1:50pm   Comments
ProQR Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares are trading higher after the company announced Axiomer RNA editing licensing and research collaboration with Lilly.

ProQR Therapeutics stock has been rising Thursday, up 18.21% to a price of $8.05. The stock's volume is currently 11.70 million, which is roughly 2498.78% of its recent 30-day volume average of 468.22 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of ProQR Therapeutics's stock was $6.09 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $9.46 and a low of $3.4 in the past 52 weeks.

