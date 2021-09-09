EXCLUSIVE: E-Commerce Tech Firm Boxed, Enters Malaysia With AEON Partnership
Boxed has partnered with AEON CO to launch end-to-end software and services platform in the Malaysian market with myAEON2go.
- AEON will use Boxed's e-commerce technology to power myAEON2go at over 40 locations for in-store pick-up or on-demand grocery delivery.
- The solution includes an e-commerce storefront website and mobile app and proprietary inventory-picking software.
- In addition, the Boxed e-commerce technology will be deployed to the tenants of all AEON's malls to power their e-commerce operations.
- Shafie Shamsuddin, AEON's Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer said, "We are excited for the Boxed solution to be the engine of our new marketplace platform for the tenants of our 28 malls across Malaysia, which is expected to be launched by the end of this year."
- In July, Boxed entered into a SPAC deal with Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SVOK) to debut as a publicly-traded company.
- The deal is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.
- The combined company will be called Boxed Inc, and its common stock and warrants will list on the NYSE under the new ticker symbols "BOXD" and "BOXD WS," respectively.
- Price Action: SVOK stock closed 0.30% lower at $9.87 on Wednesday.
