 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: E-Commerce Tech Firm Boxed, Enters Malaysia With AEON Partnership
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 8:01am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: E-Commerce Tech Firm Boxed, Enters Malaysia With AEON Partnership

Boxed has partnered with AEON CO to launch end-to-end software and services platform in the Malaysian market with myAEON2go.

  • AEON will use Boxed's e-commerce technology to power myAEON2go at over 40 locations for in-store pick-up or on-demand grocery delivery. 
  • The solution includes an e-commerce storefront website and mobile app and proprietary inventory-picking software. 
  • In addition, the Boxed e-commerce technology will be deployed to the tenants of all AEON's malls to power their e-commerce operations. 
  • Shafie Shamsuddin, AEON's Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer said, "We are excited for the Boxed solution to be the engine of our new marketplace platform for the tenants of our 28 malls across Malaysia, which is expected to be launched by the end of this year." 
  • Related Content: EXCLUSIVE: Boxed CEO Chieh Huang Talks E-Commerce, Orders, Growth On 'SPACs Attack'
  • In July, Boxed entered into a SPAC deal with Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SVOK) to debut as a publicly-traded company.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q4 of 2021.
  • The combined company will be called Boxed Inc, and its common stock and warrants will list on the NYSE under the new ticker symbols "BOXD" and "BOXD WS," respectively.
  • Price Action: SVOK stock closed 0.30% lower at $9.87 on Wednesday.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SVOK)

14 SPACs That Palantir Technologies Has Invested In Or Partnered
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap IPOs Exclusives Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com