Tesla Secures Patent To Use Laser Beams As Windshield Wipers
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2021 5:10am   Comments
Tesla Secures Patent To Use Laser Beams As Windshield Wipers

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has secured a patent for its idea to use laser beams as windshield wipers, documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office show.

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle company first filed the patent application titled “Pulsed laser cleaning of debris accumulated on glass articles in vehicles and photovoltaic assemblies” in November 2019.

The patent title indicates the Palo Alto, California-based company also intends to use the pulsed laser to clean debris off of solar panels and tiles on roofs and not just cars.

About two years ago, Tesla had in a patent application said the cleaning system will remove the debris accumulated over the region on the glass article using the laser beam.

Electrek first reported the news on Wednesday.

See Also: Tesla To Make Humanoids, With Prototype Slated For Next Year, Says Elon Musk And Other Live Updates From AI Day

Benzinga's Take: Tesla has been ahead of the industry in doing things its own way under the aegis of Musk. The company disrupted the electric vehicle industry from scratch, forcing legacy players to sit up and dedicate billions of dollars to build their own portfolio of green cars so as not to be left behind. 

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.13% higher at $753.87 on Wednesday. 

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Patents

