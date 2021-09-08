 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Vinco Ventures Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 08, 2021 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
Why Vinco Ventures Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) is trading significantly higher on abnormally high volume after the company announced its 2021 Annual Proxy details and provided a corporate update.

The company announced the record date for Proxy will be Sept. 15. A shareholder meeting will be held on Oct. 14. 

The average 100-day session volume is about 35 million. The trading volume for Wednesday's session had already exceeded 150 million at publication time.

Vinco Ventures was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time. It was among the top 10 most-mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.

Vinco Ventures' strategy is to seek acquisition opportunities that can scale and "Be Big." It calls the strategy "B.I.G." or Buy. Innovate. Grow.

BBIG Price Action: Vinco Ventures is making a new 52-week high in trading today.

The stock was up 14.5% at $11.06 at time of publication.

Photo: David Schwarzenberg from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBIG)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com