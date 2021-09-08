Why Vinco Ventures Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) is trading significantly higher on abnormally high volume after the company announced its 2021 Annual Proxy details and provided a corporate update.

The company announced the record date for Proxy will be Sept. 15. A shareholder meeting will be held on Oct. 14.

The average 100-day session volume is about 35 million. The trading volume for Wednesday's session had already exceeded 150 million at publication time.

Vinco Ventures was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time. It was among the top 10 most-mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.

Vinco Ventures' strategy is to seek acquisition opportunities that can scale and "Be Big." It calls the strategy "B.I.G." or Buy. Innovate. Grow.

BBIG Price Action: Vinco Ventures is making a new 52-week high in trading today.

The stock was up 14.5% at $11.06 at time of publication.

Photo: David Schwarzenberg from Pixabay.