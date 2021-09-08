 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BBSI Opens Branch Office In Nashville, Tennessee
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 12:26pm   Comments
Share:
BBSI Opens Branch Office In Nashville, Tennessee
  • Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBSI) plans to expand its national footprint by opening a branch office in Nashville, Tennessee and named Dion Matos as Area Manager.
  • Dion Matos brings over two decades of strategic consulting and risk management experience to the Nashville branch.
  • "Nashville presents an excellent opportunity to establish our presence in Tennessee and deliver the expertise and solutions that help our clients succeed," stated Gerald Blotz, BBSI's Chief Operating Officer.
  • Price Action: BBSI shares are trading higher by 1.87% at $78.34 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBSI)

Looking into Barrett Business Services's Return on Capital Employed
Barrett Business Services Opens Pittsburgh Branch Office
Recap: Barrett Business Services Q2 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com