BBSI Opens Branch Office In Nashville, Tennessee
- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBSI) plans to expand its national footprint by opening a branch office in Nashville, Tennessee and named Dion Matos as Area Manager.
- Dion Matos brings over two decades of strategic consulting and risk management experience to the Nashville branch.
- "Nashville presents an excellent opportunity to establish our presence in Tennessee and deliver the expertise and solutions that help our clients succeed," stated Gerald Blotz, BBSI's Chief Operating Officer.
- Price Action: BBSI shares are trading higher by 1.87% at $78.34 on the last check Wednesday.
