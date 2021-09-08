Global-E Online Announces 12M Share Offering By Selling Shareholders
- Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE) announced that certain shareholders intend to sell 12 million of its ordinary shares through a secondary offering.
- The selling shareholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.8 million ordinary shares at the public offering price.
- Global-e is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds.
- Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, Jefferies LLC, and BofA Securities Inc will serve as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.
- Price Action: GLBE shares closed lower by 6.75% at $74.28 on Tuesday.
