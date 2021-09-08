 Skip to main content

Global-E Online Announces 12M Share Offering By Selling Shareholders
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 6:51am   Comments
  • Global-E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBEannounced that certain shareholders intend to sell 12 million of its ordinary shares through a secondary offering.
  • The selling shareholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.8 million ordinary shares at the public offering price.
  • Global-e is not selling any shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, Jefferies LLC, and BofA Securities Inc will serve as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. 
  • Price Action: GLBE shares closed lower by 6.75% at $74.28 on Tuesday.

