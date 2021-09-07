 Skip to main content

Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 07, 2021 3:38pm   Comments


Shares of several Chinese companies, including Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD), are trading higher following data showing China's exports jumped 25.6% year-over-year in August, beating expectations of 17.1%.

Pinduoduo shares are trading higher by 9.9% over the past five sessions and 17.5% over the past month.

Pinduoduo provides a platform for buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. Pinduoduo offers a social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement.

Pinduoduo is trading higher by 6.5% at $108.89. Pinduoduo has a 52-week high of $212.60 and a 52-week low of $69.89.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

