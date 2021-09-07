 Skip to main content

Helbiz Launches Fleet Of E-Scooters In Durham
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 2:45pm   Comments
  • Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZhas launched a fleet of 150 e-scooters in Durham, North Carolina, after securing a one-year permit.
  • "In partnership with the city, Helbiz is helping expand the local transportation offerings to ensure the community's first-and-last-mile needs are met in a safe and reliable way," said Gian Luca Spriano, Head of Business Development.
  • Helbiz plans to host engagement initiatives throughout the city to drive the awareness and adoption of micro-mobility solutions.
  • The company also plans to partner with nearby universities to ensure students have access to its services.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 0.15% at $6.67 on the last check Tuesday.

