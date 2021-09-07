Helbiz Launches Fleet Of E-Scooters In Durham
- Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) has launched a fleet of 150 e-scooters in Durham, North Carolina, after securing a one-year permit.
- "In partnership with the city, Helbiz is helping expand the local transportation offerings to ensure the community's first-and-last-mile needs are met in a safe and reliable way," said Gian Luca Spriano, Head of Business Development.
- Helbiz plans to host engagement initiatives throughout the city to drive the awareness and adoption of micro-mobility solutions.
- The company also plans to partner with nearby universities to ensure students have access to its services.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 0.15% at $6.67 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.