CarLotz Plans First Hub In Alabama
- Used vehicle marketplace CarLotz Inc (NASDAQ: LOTZ) has announced its plan to open its first hub in Alabama.
- The hub, located at 3016 Government Blvd in Mobile, is expected to open later in 2021.
- "With our first Georgia hub opening later this month, we are ramping up our growth in the Southeast and look forward to welcoming guests to our new hubs where they will have easy access to the exceptional service, real value and diverse inventory CarLotz provides," said CEO Michael Bor.
- Price Action: LOTZ shares are trading higher by 1.66% at $4.36 on the last check Tuesday.
