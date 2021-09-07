 Skip to main content

Why Lexaria Bioscience Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 07, 2021 9:33am   Comments
Why Lexaria Bioscience Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced initial results from its human clinical study of DehydraTECH, saying the study evidences up to 23% decrease in blood pressure with DehydraTECH-CBD relative to placebo.

Lexaria Bioscience noted that additional blood pressure subset analyses, sleep quality and all other data analyses are in progress and will be reported when complete.

DehydraTECH improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. 

"Over the initial 24 hours, Lexaria's 2021 hypertension program is now delivering blood pressure reduction results competitive with - and in some cases even superior to - established oral pharmaceutical hypertension drugs," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience.

"DehydraTECH-CBD demonstrated a sustained and augmented effect upon blood pressure attenuation throughout the day, indicating effectiveness of the repeat dosing treatment schedule used in this study," Bunka added.

LEXX Price Action: Lexaria Bioscience has traded as high as $12.50 and as low as $3.97 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 8.40% at time of publication.

Photo: Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

