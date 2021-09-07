Volta Partners With Six Flags Entertainment To Provide EV Charging
- Volta Inc (NYSE: VLTA) has partnered with Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX), a theme park company, to make EV charging accessible to its guests at their parks across the U.S.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The first charging stations will be installed at Six Flags America in Washington D.C., with more parks to follow.
- Six Flags’ strategy focuses on modernizing the guest experience through technology.
- Price Action: VLTA shares traded higher by 1.46% at $9.05, while SIX was up 0.10% at $40.20 in premarket trade on the last check Tuesday.
