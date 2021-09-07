 Skip to main content

GOL Reports 80.2% Load Factor For August
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 11:25am   Comments
GOL Reports 80.2% Load Factor For August
  • GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) reported preliminary air traffic figures for August 2021.
  • In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 84.7%, and supply (ASK) increased by 83%, and the domestic load factor was 80.2%, a 0.8 p.p increase compared to August 2020.
  • August's seats occupancy rose 95.9% compared to August 2020 to 1.99 million.
  • GOL transported 1.48 million passengers, an increase of 86.7% year-over-year.
  • The company did not operate regular international flights during the month.
  • Price Action: GOL shares traded higher by 3.91% at $7.70 on the last check Tuesday.

