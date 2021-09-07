GOL Reports 80.2% Load Factor For August
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) reported preliminary air traffic figures for August 2021.
- In the domestic market, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights increased 84.7%, and supply (ASK) increased by 83%, and the domestic load factor was 80.2%, a 0.8 p.p increase compared to August 2020.
- August's seats occupancy rose 95.9% compared to August 2020 to 1.99 million.
- GOL transported 1.48 million passengers, an increase of 86.7% year-over-year.
- The company did not operate regular international flights during the month.
- Price Action: GOL shares traded higher by 3.91% at $7.70 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.