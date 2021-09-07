 Skip to main content

NewAge Partners With E-Commerce Tech Firm Kwikclick
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 8:49am   Comments
  • Direct-to-consumer products company NewAge Inc (NASDAQ: NBEV) has entered into an agreement with Kwikclick to launch an affiliate marketing platform.
  • Kwikclick is an affiliate marketing platform, curated marketplace, and e-commerce technology that allows influencers to share in the revenues and profits of a brand against the traditional influencer model of pay per click or post.
  • The agreement will bring the new platform to market and make it available to all of their Brand Partner influencers across their existing 75 country base.
  • The firms will collaborate on transforming the traditional influencer and social selling influencer model.
  • The partnership will benefit brand owners by providing access to NewAge's global distribution system and aggregated exclusive influencer base of more than 400,000 people.
  • Price Action: NBEV shares are trading higher by 0.56% at $1.81 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

