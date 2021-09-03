 Skip to main content

KBS Fashion Clocks 183% Sales Growth In 1H On Flower Crown Acquisition
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 11:32am   Comments
  • KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) reported the first-half FY21 sales growth of 183% year-on-year, to $12.7 million.
  • The increase in revenue is due to the acquisition of Flower Crown, which added three new segments to the business through the Luxventure brand.
  • Revenue from tourism, airfare and cross-border merchandise business segments totaled $10.2 million.
  • The gross margin for the half-year declined 20 percentage points Y/Y to 6%.
  • The operating loss widened to $(6.04) million.
  • The company held $14.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Inventories rose 18.6% Y/Y to $2.1 million.
  • It reported EPS of $(1.21) in the 1H.
  • Price Action: KBSF shares are trading lower by 1.47% at $4.02 on the last check Friday.

