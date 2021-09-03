 Skip to main content

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2021 8:47am   Comments
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Emmaus Life Sciences

The Trade: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC: EMMA) Chairman and CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 9701 shares at an average price of $1.55. To acquire these shares, it cost $15,021.55.

What’s Happening: The company’s stock has jumped over 18% since the start of the year.

What Emmaus Life Sciences Does: Emmaus Life Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases.

Flotek Industries

The Trade: Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) CEO and President John Gibson Jr acquired a total of 2000 shares shares at an average price of $1.37. The insider spent $2,740.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last month, results for its second quarter.

What Flotek Industries Does: Flotek Industries delivers chemistry-based technology solutions for energy, industrial, and consumer applications.

Optex Systems

The Trade: Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTC: OPXS) Director Dale E Lehmann acquired a total of 23158 shares at an average price of $1.50. To acquire these shares, it cost $34,766.50.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares gained around 5% over the previous month.

What Optex Systems Does: Optex Systems Holdings manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

