3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Emmaus Life Sciences
The Trade: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC: EMMA) Chairman and CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 9701 shares at an average price of $1.55. To acquire these shares, it cost $15,021.55.
What’s Happening: The company’s stock has jumped over 18% since the start of the year.
What Emmaus Life Sciences Does: Emmaus Life Sciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases.
Flotek Industries
The Trade: Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) CEO and President John Gibson Jr acquired a total of 2000 shares shares at an average price of $1.37. The insider spent $2,740.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: The company, last month, results for its second quarter.
What Flotek Industries Does: Flotek Industries delivers chemistry-based technology solutions for energy, industrial, and consumer applications.
Optex Systems
The Trade: Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTC: OPXS) Director Dale E Lehmann acquired a total of 23158 shares at an average price of $1.50. To acquire these shares, it cost $34,766.50.
What’s Happening: The company’s shares gained around 5% over the previous month.
What Optex Systems Does: Optex Systems Holdings manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the U.S. Department of Defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas