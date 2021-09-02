 Skip to main content

VP Of Solaredge Technologies Trades $828.45 Thousand In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 3:57pm   Comments
Meir Adest, VP at Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), made a large buy and sell of company shares on August 31, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Meir Adest purchased 1,483 Solaredge Technologies shares at prices ranging from $36.15 to $38.05 per share for a total of $54,636 on August 31. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $289.56 to $295.63 to raise a total of $773,816 from the stock sale.

They still own a total of 280,171 of Solaredge Technologies worth, $81,524,157, based on the market price of $290.98.

Solaredge Technologies shares are trading up 0.41% at $290.98 at the time of this writing on Thursday afternoon.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Get more information on previous transactions.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT insider buys Meir AdestNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

