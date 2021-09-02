 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Up With The Volatile Ride In Focus Universal Stock Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
Share:
What's Up With The Volatile Ride In Focus Universal Stock Today?
  • Focus Universal Inc (NASDAQ: FCUV) trading had to be halted five times on circuit breaker while up 41%, 64%, 85%, 108%, and 91%, following its August 31 IPO
  • The Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G technology provider priced its IPO at $5 per share reached the highest closing price of $24.48. It reached a market cap of $789.7 million at present.
  • The stock price momentum reflects the demand surge for IoT and 5G as enterprises opt for cloud migration and digital transformation, demand for electric vehicles and electronic gadgets, further fueled by the pandemic.
  • Post the trading halt, the stock has given up all its gains on profit-booking and is trading in the red.
  • Price Action: FCUV shares traded lower by 7.99% at $17.74 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCUV)

46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Vera Bradley Drops Following Downbeat Q2 Results; PVH Shares Climb
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com