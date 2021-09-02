 Skip to main content

Why Chewy's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 02, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is trading significantly lower Thursday after the company announced worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Chewy reported quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion, which came in below the estimate of $2.17 billion. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $23.3 million, representing an increase of 50.50% year over year.

Chewy reported a net loss of $16.7 million.

"Customer engagement is growing, and we are confident in our ability to deliver strong results while navigating uncertain market conditions due to the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic," said Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy.

Analyst Assessment: Barclays and Morgan Stanley lowered price targets on the stock following the second-quarter results:

  • Barclays analyst Justin Kleber maintained Chewy with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $93 to $90.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk maintained Chewy with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $83 to $81.

CHWY Price Action: Chewy has traded as high as $120 and as low as $51.25 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 9.62% at $79.02 at time of publication.

Photo by Anna Dahlhaus from Pixabay.

Latest Ratings for CHWY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Sep 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jul 2021BairdInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PVHMorgan StanleyMaintains134.0
PLANMorgan StanleyMaintains80.0
CPBMorgan StanleyMaintains46.0
CHWYMorgan StanleyMaintains81.0
AIMorgan StanleyMaintains45.0
