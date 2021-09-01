 Skip to main content

Scientific Games Bags Contract To Support Lottery, Sports Betting Concession In Azerbaijan, Asia
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 2:09pm   Comments
  • Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) has signed a 10-year agreement with Azerlotereya to support the national lottery and sports betting concession in Azerbaijan, southwestern Asia. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
  • The deal expands Scientific Games' partnership with Demirören to Azerbaijan, where Demirören, a Turkey conglomerate, operates the national lottery Azerlotereya.
  • Scientific Games will supply retail and digital instant games, and its AEGIS omnichannel bet management system delivering iLottery, retail instant games, and draw games nationally.
  • Price Action: SGMS shares are trading higher by 0.04% at $72.38 on the last check Wednesday.

