Twitter Adds To Its Revenue Stream With The Latest Move
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is nearing the launch of its Super Follow feature, the company said in its blog. It will offer three monthly subscription options, namely $2.99, $4.99, and $9.99.
- Twitter warned its users to "make a good first impression with a quick intro message for your Super Followers."
- Users will get a public Super Follower badge that "makes it easier to get noticed, chat, and connect."
- The move reflects Twitter's continued content monetization focus after Ticketed Spaces, Tip Jar for Spaces, and Twitter Blue.
- Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 1.60% at $65.54 on the last check Wednesday.
