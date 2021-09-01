 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter Adds To Its Revenue Stream With The Latest Move
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 3:58pm   Comments
Share:
Twitter Adds To Its Revenue Stream With The Latest Move
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is nearing the launch of its Super Follow feature, the company said in its blog. It will offer three monthly subscription options, namely $2.99, $4.99, and $9.99.
  • Twitter warned its users to "make a good first impression with a quick intro message for your Super Followers." 
  • Users will get a public Super Follower badge that "makes it easier to get noticed, chat, and connect."
  • The move reflects Twitter's continued content monetization focus after Ticketed Spaces, Tip Jar for Spaces, and Twitter Blue.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded higher by 1.60% at $65.54 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Twitter Aims To Use Automation Tools To Block Hateful Content: Bloomberg
9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Amazon Eyeing This Industry After Facebook, Spotify, Twitter: Axios
Why Social Networking is a Must in Connecting People Around the Globe
A Look Into Twitter's Debt
Taiwan's First English-Language Video Streaming Service Goes Live
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com