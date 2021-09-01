Hyzon Motors, SoCalGas Partner On Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Electric Utility Truck
- Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) has partnered with Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas), a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), on a hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric utility truck.
- Under the agreement, Hyzon will deliver a Class 3 commercial service body utility truck to SoCalGas by 2022.
- The partnership will support SoCalGas' over-the-road fleet with electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, achieving a 100% zero-emissions fleet by 2035.
- The truck is expected to reach a maximum power of 200 kilowatts, with a range of 300 miles, and will be built on the existing chassis OEM used by SoCalGas.
- The partnership with SoCalGas also marks Hyzon's entrance into the light truck vehicle class sector.
- Price Action: HYZN shares are trading higher by 3.61% at $9.77 on the last check Wednesday.
