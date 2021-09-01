With 'Lady Chatterley's Lover,' Netflix Doubles Down On Raunchy

In a push for original content across streaming networks, movies and TV shows that have been on the edgier side have been successful and pulled in new subscribers. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is stepping up its game with a raunchy movie coming soon.

What Happened: The D.H. Lawrence book “Lady Chatterley's Lover” is coming to Netflix and the streaming giant promises it will be “raunchier” than the company’s hit “Bridgerton.”

“Lady Chatterley's Lover” was published in 1928 and features a storyline of a married woman who engages in an affair with the estate gamekeeper. The book features “crude descriptions of sex,” and numerous f-words and c-words, according to Glamour Magazine.

“Lady Chatterley's Lover” wasn’t available in the United Kingdom until 1960 due to the explicit nature of the content. In the United States, the book was banned and was discussed by the U.S. Senate.

The book was “written by a man with a diseased mind and a soul so black that he would even obscure the darkness of hell,” former Senator Reed Smoot said.

The movie has no release date.

Why It’s Important: The comparisons between “Lady Chatterley's Lover” and “Bridgerton” could be a big story for Netflix.

“Bridgerton” was seen in 63 million households within the first 28 days of its Christmas Day premiere.

December was the company’s best month on record for total hours viewed and average hours viewed per subscriber. The week of Dec. 25 through Dec. 31 also set a Netflix record for total hours viewed and average hours viewed per subscriber.

“Bridgerton” was nominated for 12 Emmy Awards and has been highlighted by Netflix as an upcoming property that could add subscribers. A second season of the show is among the company’s most talked about properties from both fans and the company on earnings calls.

Netflix is forecasting to hit 212.68 million subscribers at the end of the third quarter.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares closed up 2.26% to $582.07.