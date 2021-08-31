ADM's US Flour Milling Network Attains Net Zero Emissions
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) has achieved net carbon neutral status for its U.S. flour milling operations.
- The company achieved the status through a combination of energy efficiencies, purchase of renewable energy certificates, and sequestration of carbon dioxide at its commercial carbon capture and storage facility.
- ADM's facility in Decatur, Illinois, permanently sequesters carbon dioxide a mile underground, preventing it from being emitted into the atmosphere.
- The company has 22 mills around the U.S. that process wheat, sorghum, and corn into flour.
- Price Action: ADM shares are trading lower by 0.083% at $60.02 on the last check Tuesday.
