Schneider To Add 50 Class 8 Battery-Electric Trucks To Southern California Intermodal Operations
- Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) launched battery-electric truck (BEV) deployment as part of its plan to reduce greenhouse emissions.
- In 2022, Schneider plans to add 50 Freightliner eCascadias, its first commercial Class 8 battery-electric truck, to its Southern California intermodal operations.
- Schneider has plans for more BEVs and route options.
- Funding for the 50 BEVs was announced as part of the Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative (JETSI), sponsored by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD), California Air Resources Board (CARB), and the California Energy Commission (CEC).
- "The scaling of zero-emission vehicles is a key component of our goal to reduce carbon emissions by 7.5% per mile by 2025 and by 60% per mile by 2035," commented Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke.
- Price Action: SNDR shares closed lower by 2.6% at $22.5 on Tuesday.
