Investors Cheer XpresSpa's 15M Share Buyback Plan
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 3:24pm   Comments
  • XpresSpa Group Inc's (NASDAQ: XSPAboard of directors has approved a stock repurchase program for up to 15 million shares, representing 15.8% of its outstanding common stock.
  • About 105.56 million shares of the common stock were outstanding as of August 6, 2021.
  • "We believe launching a stock buyback program reflects our confidence in the long-term prospects of the business and the undervalued price of our stock," said board Chairman Bruce Bernstein.
  • The share repurchase authorization will be used at management's discretion and expire on September 15, 2022.
  • The company held $103.25 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: XSPA shares are trading higher by 3.65% at $1.85 on the last check Tuesday.

