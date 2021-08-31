Investors Cheer XpresSpa's 15M Share Buyback Plan
- XpresSpa Group Inc's (NASDAQ: XSPA) board of directors has approved a stock repurchase program for up to 15 million shares, representing 15.8% of its outstanding common stock.
- About 105.56 million shares of the common stock were outstanding as of August 6, 2021.
- "We believe launching a stock buyback program reflects our confidence in the long-term prospects of the business and the undervalued price of our stock," said board Chairman Bruce Bernstein.
- The share repurchase authorization will be used at management's discretion and expire on September 15, 2022.
- The company held $103.25 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: XSPA shares are trading higher by 3.65% at $1.85 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas