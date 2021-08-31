 Skip to main content

IAA Expands East Coast Capacity With New Branches
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
  • IAA Inc (NYSE: IAA) announces breaking ground on two new branches in Maryland and New York and expanding in the Long Island, NY area.
  • IAA Elkton (MD) will become the fifth branch in Maryland. IAA Monticello (NY) will support the Hudson Valley market as IAA's seventh branch in the state.
  • Additionally, the Long Island expansion will strategically improve IAA's ability to serve the needs of the catastrophe-prone East Coast.
  • Price Action: IAA shares are trading higher by 0.47% at $53.10 on the last check Tuesday.

News

