 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Lululemon Shares Are Falling Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2021 11:38am   Comments
Share:
Why Lululemon Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of retail companies, including Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) are trading lower following recent earnings from large names in the sector. Weaker-than-expected earnings from several retail companies as well as supply chain concerns have weighed on the sector.

Lululemon shares are otherwise trading higher by 26.9% over the past six months amid 2021 reopening optimism.

Lululemon designs, distributes and markets athletic apparel and accessories for women, men and girls. Lululemon sells its products through more than 500 company-owned stores in 17 countries, e-commerce, outlets and wholesale accounts. 

Lululemon is trading lower by 3.6% at $399.67. Lululemon has a 52-week high of $417.85 and a 52-week low of $269.28.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU)

September Outlook: The "Uncertainty Principle" Takes Effect Amid Questions Over Covid, Fed
The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans: Dell, Hertz, HP, Lululemon, Robinhood And More
Peloton Continues Pedaling Ahead Despite Setbacks
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Disney, Lululemon Or Express?
Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Lucid Group, IBM Or Lululemon?
Lulumon Partners With Genomatica For Bio-Nylon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com