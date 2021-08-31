Why Lululemon Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of retail companies, including Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) are trading lower following recent earnings from large names in the sector. Weaker-than-expected earnings from several retail companies as well as supply chain concerns have weighed on the sector.

Lululemon shares are otherwise trading higher by 26.9% over the past six months amid 2021 reopening optimism.

Lululemon designs, distributes and markets athletic apparel and accessories for women, men and girls. Lululemon sells its products through more than 500 company-owned stores in 17 countries, e-commerce, outlets and wholesale accounts.

Lululemon is trading lower by 3.6% at $399.67. Lululemon has a 52-week high of $417.85 and a 52-week low of $269.28.