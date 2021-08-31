 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Frank Oz: Disney 'Doesn't Want Me' For New Muppet Projects
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Share:
Frank Oz: Disney 'Doesn't Want Me' For New Muppet Projects

Frank Oz, the puppeteer and actor/director who was key in growing the worldwide popularity of the Muppets, claims Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has shut him out of future projects involving the beloved franchise.

What Happened: Disney acquired the Muppets intellectual property from Jim Henson Productions in 2004, but the deal didn't include the “Sesame Street” characters. In an interview with The Guardian, Oz — the creative force behind the “Sesame Street” characters Bert, Cookie Monster and Grover and “The Muppet Show” staples Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and Animal — revealed he hasn't worked on any Muppet project since 2007.

“I’d love to do the Muppets again but Disney doesn’t want me, and ‘Sesame Street’ hasn’t asked me for 10 years,” he said. “They don’t want me because I won’t follow orders and I won’t do the kind of Muppets they believe in.”

Oz added that he avoids watching the current incarnation of the “Sesame Street” or Muppet characters.

“The soul’s not there,” he said. “The soul is what makes things grow and be funny. But I miss them and love them.”

Related Link: Did Disney Dis Trump In Hall Of Presidents Placement?

What Else Happened: Oz’s work beyond the Muppet sphere included the voice performances as Yoda in the “Star Wars” films and as the director of diverse films including “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986) and “What About Bob?” (1991). When asked if his Muppet work gave him the greatest sense of career pride, Oz avoided self-praise.

“Pride gets into hubris and I’ve learned to avoid that,” he said. “Maybe ‘satisfied’ is a better word. I’m satisfied with some of the movies I’ve done, but I can’t say I ‘did’ the Muppets, because it was always a combination of the writers, the other performers, Jim and me.”

Photo: Frank Oz and Miss Piggy, courtesy of Muppet Wiki.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

What Will It Cost To Visit A Disney Theme Park In 2031? (Hint: It Ain't Gonna Be Cheap!)
Chris Evans And Scarlett Johansson Teamed For Apple's 'Ghosted'
Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey Says Software Is A 'Crowded Trade,' Look Toward This Sector Instead
Ed Asner, Seven-Time Emmy-Winning Actor, Dies At 91
'Candyman' Takes Top Box Office Position From 'Free Guy'
This Artsy E-Commerce Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Disney, Apple, Amazon And Microsoft
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Frank Oz Sesame Street Star Wars The Muppets trendy storyNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com