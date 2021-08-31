 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Nears Entry Into Indian Market As Four Models Get Regulatory Approval

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 5:58am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Nears Entry Into Indian Market As Four Models Get Regulatory Approval

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has received regulatory approval in India to make or import four models, Bloomberg reported Monday.

What Happened: The four models were certified as being roadworthy in India after meeting specified criteria, as per the report that cited a posting on India’s ministry of road transport and highways.

A Tesla fan club in India had earlier speculated on Twitter that the four approved Tesla models were probably Model 3 and Model Y variants.

See Also: Tesla Gets Volkswagen Backing In Calling For India To Slash Heavy Import Taxes On EVs

Why It Matters: The regulatory approval takes Tesla a step closer to its official launch in India, the world’s largest fifth-largest car market.

It was reported earlier on Monday that India could offer Tesla partial relief on import duties to get electric vehicles shipped to the country.

Musk has criticized India’s restrictive policies and said that while Tesla wants to make cars in the South Asian nation, the import duties there are the highest in the world.

The currently applicable import duty in India is 60% on cars priced below $40,000 and 100% for those above the price ceiling.

India’s EV sale numbers are currently small, but the country’s huge market is seen as holding similar potential for Tesla as China does.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 2.7% higher in Monday’s trading session at $730.91.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Root, Corsair, Alibaba, Globalstar, AMC And More: These Stocks Are On WallStreetBets Radar Today
Elon Musk Praises China's Mars Mission, Takes Another Dig At Rival Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin
Tesla Could Get Partial Tax Breaks In India After All: Report
This Quirky EV Maker Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Peloton, Apple And General Motors
Institutional Investors Now Hold $70B Of Bitcoin: Report
Apple, Astra Space, Pinduoduo, Bitcoin, Dogecoin: 5 Headlines From This Weekend You May Have Missed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs IndiaNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com