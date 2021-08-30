Why Ideanomics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire VIA Motors International in an all-stock transaction for a 100-percent ownership stake.

VIA Motors will manufacture electric commercial vehicles including Class 2 through Class 5 cargo vans, trucks, and buses. The company is also working with an autonomous technology company to provide electrification of autonomous trucks for short-haul and mid-mile delivery, according to the press release.

"This acquisition is aligned with our long-term strategy and provides us an immediate leadership position in a rapidly growing market and yet another path to accelerate EV adoption and Ideanomics' market share. said Ideanomics Chief Executive Officer Alf Poor.

The agreement values VIA at $450 million. VIA shareholders are eligible for potential earnout consideration of up to $180 million.

At last check, Ideanomics was trading 5.46% higher at $2.415 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.53 and a 52-week low of $0.8.