What's Up With Meta Materials Stock Today?

Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ: MMAT) is trading higher Monday on abnormally high volume amid increasing retail investor interest.

The total average session volume is just over 18 million. The trading volume for Monday's session was about 45 million at publication time.

The stock is being discussed as a potential short squeeze candidate across social media platforms.

Meta Materials first became popular among retail investors when it announced a reverse stock split with Torchlight Energy Resources, which was implemented in July.

Meta Materials enables performance across a range of applications by inventing, designing, developing and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials.

MMAT Price Action: Meta Materials has traded as high as $9.97 and as low as $2.80 since its business combination with Torchlight Energy Resources.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 17.70% at $4.86.

Photo by StockSnap from Pixabay.