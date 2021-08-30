 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Support.com Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2021 10:11am   Comments
What's Going On With Support.com Shares Today?

Support.com Inc (NASDAQ: SPRT) is trading higher Monday on abnormally high volume amid continued volatility.

The total average session volume is about 12.5 million. The trading volume for Monday's premarket session was already nearing 7 million at publication time.  

The stock was recently mentioned as a potential short squeeze candidate by traders across social media platforms.

Support.com is engaged in the provision of cloud-based software and services, which enables technology support for a connected world. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, internet of things solution providers and technology companies. 

SPRT Price Action: Support.com has traded as high as $59.69 and as low as $1.62 over a 52-week period. 

The stock soared more than 200% last week before giving back much of its gains at the end of the trading session Friday. 

At last check Monday, the stock was up 32.40% at $34.85.

Photo by Csaba Nagy from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

