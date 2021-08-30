PAE Secures $28M Counterdrug Surveillance Systems Task Order
- PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAE) has secured a $28 million Counterdrug Surveillance Systems task order from the U.S. Department of Defense on its Counternarcotics and Global Threats contract.
- PAE's Infrastructure and Logistics team will maintain radar systems throughout South and Central America on the four-year task order.
- PAE will provide program management, operations and maintenance, and mission support for systems that detect and monitor the transit of illicit drugs.
- Price Action: PAE shares are trading higher by 0.91% at $6.66 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Department of DefenseNews Contracts Small Cap