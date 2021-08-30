 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PAE Secures $28M Counterdrug Surveillance Systems Task Order
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 9:51am   Comments
Share:
PAE Secures $28M Counterdrug Surveillance Systems Task Order
  • PAE Inc (NASDAQ: PAE) has secured a $28 million Counterdrug Surveillance Systems task order from the U.S. Department of Defense on its Counternarcotics and Global Threats contract. 
  • PAE's Infrastructure and Logistics team will maintain radar systems throughout South and Central America on the four-year task order.
  • PAE will provide program management, operations and maintenance, and mission support for systems that detect and monitor the transit of illicit drugs.
  • Price Action: PAE shares are trading higher by 0.91% at $6.66 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PAE)

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target For This Small Cap Stock For Second Time In Last 10 Days
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 100 Points; ScanSource Shares Surge Following Q4 Results
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Down 1%; Locust Walk Acquisition Shares Jump
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Department of DefenseNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com