T-Mobile's Damage Control After Hacking Revelations
- T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO Mike Sievert has apologized to the customers for the security hack that compromised the data of millions of accounts.
- T-Mobile struck long-term partnerships with cybersecurity firm Mandiant and consulting firm KPMG LLG after the hack.
- T-Mobile said it is actively coordinating with law enforcement on a criminal investigation.
- See Also: The hacker made startling revelations on the company's security system on Thursday.
- Sievert assured that the company had plugged the security hole, alleviating concerns over the hack's ongoing risk to customer data.
- Hackers gained access to the company's testing environments and then used brute force attacks and other methods to make their way into other IT servers, including customer data.
- T-Mobile US claimed to have notified nearly all current T-Mobile account holders who had their data compromised.
- T-Mobile offered two years of free identity-protection services with McAfee's I.D. theft protection to the breach victims.
- It recommends customers sign up for its free scam-blocking protection through Scam Shield.
- T-Mobile was hacked twice in 2020 and in 2018, a network breach that compromised 2.5 million customers' data.
- T-Mobile is the subject of at least two class-action lawsuits for failing to protect data. Last week, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission also launched an investigation on the breach.
- Price Action: TMUS shares traded higher by 0.64% at $138.46 on the last check Friday.
