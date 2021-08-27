 Skip to main content

Stephen M Boyd EVP Of Brown & Brown Makes $409.08K On Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
Stephen M Boyd EVP Of Brown & Brown Makes $409.08K On Trades

Stephen M Boyd, Executive Vice President and President Wholesale Brokerage, made $409,083 from trading in Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) stocks.

What Happened: According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Stephen M Boyd exercised options to sell Brown & Brown shares on Friday, August 27 at a price of $58.03 per share, for a netted profit of $409,083.

After the transaction, Stephen M Boyd still has a total of 44,193 of Brown & Brown stock worth $2,564,343, based on the price of $58.03.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider SellingNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

