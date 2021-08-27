 Skip to main content

What's Going On With NeuroMetrix Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2021 12:58pm   Comments
NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) shares are surging higher Friday on abnormally high volume amid an increase in retail investor interest around the low-float stock.

The average session volume is just under 8 million. The trading volume for Friday's session was nearing 50 million at publication time. 

NeuroMetrix is trending across social media platforms. It was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. 

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage healthcare company that produces bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders and diabetes.

NURO Price Action: NeuroMetrix has traded as high as $38.75 and as low as $1.39 over a 52-week period.

At last check Friday, the stock was up 51.80% at $15.13 after being halted for volatility earlier this morning. 

Photo by tomemrich from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

