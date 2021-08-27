3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

InspireMD

The Trade: InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSPR) Director Gary S Roubin acquired a total of 22249 shares at an average price of $4.19. To acquire these shares, it cost $93,245.56.

What’s Happening: InspireMD, earlier during the month, recorded a robust increase in second-quarter FY21 sales of $1.04 million, +231.6% Y/Y.

What InspireMD Does: InspireMD Inc is the United States based medical device company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease.

VYNE Therapeutics

The Trade: VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) Director Patrick Lepore acquired a total of 12500 shares shares at an average price of $1.60. The insider spent $20,000.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, earlier during the month, announced licensing of BET inhibitor platform for immunoinflammatory conditions with In4Derm.

What VYNE Therapeutics Does: VYNE Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology.

Vitality Biopharma

The Trade: Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTC: VBIO) 10% owner Joseph E Loconti acquired a total of 234000 shares at an average price of $0.17. To acquire these shares, it cost $39,751.50.

What’s Happening: Vitality Biopharma, last week, entered into a definitive agreement with an institutional investor for a $5,000,000 equity line financing.

What Vitality Biopharma Does: Vitality Biopharma Inc is engaged in the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals.