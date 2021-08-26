 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Support.com's Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2021 7:14pm   Comments
What's Going On With Support.com's Stock Today?

Support.com Inc (NASDAQ: SPRT) is surging higher in Thursday's after-hours session on abnormally high volume. 

The average session volume is about 8.5 million. The trading volume for Thursday's session exceeded 100 million. 

Support.com is trending across social media platforms as traders discuss the stock's potential as a short squeeze candidate. It was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time. 

From Aug. 23: Could Support.com Get Squeezed To The Moon?

Support.com is engaged in the provision of cloud-based software and services, which enables technology support for a connected world. The company offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, internet of things solution providers and technology companies. 

SPRT Price Action: Support.com has traded as low as $1.62 over a 52-week period. The stock surged to new 52-week highs in trading today.

The stock closed the session up 41% at $19.70 and was up another 35% in after-hours trading.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

