Why Shares Of Williams-Sonoma Spiked After Hours

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results, announced a $1.25 billion buyback and raised its dividend from $0.59 to $0.71 per share. The company also raised its fiscal year 2021 to high-teens to low-twenties net revenue growth.

"The momentum we are seeing in our business and our winning positioning set us up to continue to take share in a fractured market," said Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer.

At the time of publication, shares were trading 15.8% higher at $197.80.