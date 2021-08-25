Why Matterport Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced the open beta launch of Notes, an interactive collaboration and communication tool for its digital twins.

Notes will allow home buyers and renters to invite friends and family to visually locate and tag their favorite rooms and features of a property. Corporate teams can collaborate on space planning and office layouts, while enterprise organizations can manage facilities, assign tasks and make key operating decisions faster.

"By enabling interaction with specific locations and objects directly within the digital twin, Notes saves considerable time and significantly improves coordination, teamwork, efficiency and productivity across multiple stakeholders,” said Japjit Tulsi, chief technology officer of Matterport.

Matterport is a spatial data company focused on digitizing and indexing the built world. Its 3D data platform enables anyone to turn a space into an accurate and immersive digital twin.

Matterport went public via SPAC Gores Holdings VI Inc in July.

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 5.6% at $15.34.

Photo by khiem tran from Pixabay.