Purple Innovation CFO Resigns
- Purple Innovation Inc's (NASDAQ: PRPL) Chief Financial Officer Craig Phillips will be stepping down from the position effective August 31, 2021.
- Purple Innovation has appointed Bennett Nussbaum to serve as interim finance chief.
- The company said Phillips is not leaving due to any disagreement regarding financial reporting or controls. Craig Phillips took over the CFO role in October 2019 after serving in an interim role.
- Purple Innovation has engaged an executive search firm to identify Phillips' successor.
- Price Action: PRPL shares are trading lower by 1.64% at $26.37 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management