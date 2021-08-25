 Skip to main content

Why Disney Is Planning A 55+ Community In Central Florida
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 25, 2021 10:30am   Comments
Why Disney Is Planning A 55+ Community In Central Florida

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is reportedly planning to develop an age-restricted community near Lake Nona, Florida.

What Happened: According to a report in the Orlando Business Journal, the company is in discussions with Tavistock Development Company on the creation of a 55+ residential community that would tie into the Sunbridge age-restricted community being planned by the developer Del Webb.

Disney is no stranger to Central Florida’s residential real estate market: the Golden Oak community is located within the Walt Disney Resort grounds in Orlando and Celebration is a census-designated place and a master-planned community in Osceola County that was developed by the company.

Related Link: Did Disney Dis Trump In Hall Of Presidents Placement?

Why It Is Happening: The new focus on residential real estate in the Lake Nona area follows last month’s announcement by Disney of the relocation of more than 2,000 jobs from California to Florida. Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products Division, said the company was creating a new facility near Orlando International Airport, approximately 20 miles east of the Walt Disney World resort.

“This new project will create a dynamic environment to support our expanding business — a brand-new regional campus which will be built in the vibrant Lake Nona community of Orlando, Florida,” D’Amaro stated in an internal memo.

Photo: Ashley / Flickr Creative Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

