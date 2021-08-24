Work Truck Solutions To Offer Ryder Used Truck Inventory On Commercial Vehicle Channel
- Work Truck Solutions expands its partnership with Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) by offering Ryder used truck inventory on the commercial vehicle channel, Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool (VAST).
- The trucks will provide users with inventory to help meet the needs of their buyers.
- "We have worked with Work Truck Solutions for more than a year and have seen a considerable increase in buyer leads from its national marketplace of Comvoy.com," commented Eugene Tangney, vice president of global used vehicle sales for Ryder.
- Price Action: R shares are trading higher by 1.07% at $76.67 on the last check Tuesday.
