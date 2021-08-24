 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Work Truck Solutions To Offer Ryder Used Truck Inventory On Commercial Vehicle Channel
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 3:24pm   Comments
Share:
Work Truck Solutions To Offer Ryder Used Truck Inventory On Commercial Vehicle Channel
  • Work Truck Solutions expands its partnership with Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) by offering Ryder used truck inventory on the commercial vehicle channel, Vehicle Acquisition Search Tool (VAST).
  • The trucks will provide users with inventory to help meet the needs of their buyers.
  • "We have worked with Work Truck Solutions for more than a year and have seen a considerable increase in buyer leads from its national marketplace of Comvoy.com," commented Eugene Tangney, vice president of global used vehicle sales for Ryder.
  • Price Action: R shares are trading higher by 1.07% at $76.67 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (R)

Understanding Ryder System's Ex-Dividend Date
Is Miami the New Bay Area? How the Tech Scene is Heating Up
Ryder Partners With Waymo For Autonomous Truck Maintenance
Ryder Storms Deeper Into Trucking Autonomy In Tie-Up With Waymo Via
Wish, Palantir, AMC, Clover Health, GameStop And More — Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Heading Into New Week
Ryder Beats Already-Strong Q2 Estimates, Could Be On Acquisition Hunt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com