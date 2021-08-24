Why DiDi Global Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several Chinese companies, including DiDi Global Inc - ADR (NYSE: DIDI), are trading higher amid positive earnings from JD.com and Pinduoduo. Investors could be buying the dip following negative price action in the sector from regulatory concerns.

DiDi Global is a mobility technology platform. DiDi Global is building four key components of its platform that work together to improve the consumer experience: shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility and autonomous driving.

DiDi Global has a 52-week high of $18.01 and a 52-week low of $7.16.