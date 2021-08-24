 Skip to main content

SuperCom Bags New Project In California
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 11:11am   Comments
  • SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), has won a new project in California to provide Juvenile Programing and Rehabilitative Services for out-of-custody juvenile programming. 
  • The project is valued at up to $240,000 per year, starting with an initial evaluation term of one year. The government agency to consider expanding the project with a longer-term scope.
  • This project supports those reentering the community from periods of incarceration by providing evidence-based and individualized services that reduce recidivism.
  • SuperCom said the project has already launched and is currently servicing clients in this county.
  • Price Action: SPCB shares are trading higher by 2.73% at $1.13 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

