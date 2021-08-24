SuperCom Bags New Project In California
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), has won a new project in California to provide Juvenile Programing and Rehabilitative Services for out-of-custody juvenile programming.
- The project is valued at up to $240,000 per year, starting with an initial evaluation term of one year. The government agency to consider expanding the project with a longer-term scope.
- This project supports those reentering the community from periods of incarceration by providing evidence-based and individualized services that reduce recidivism.
- SuperCom said the project has already launched and is currently servicing clients in this county.
- Price Action: SPCB shares are trading higher by 2.73% at $1.13 on the last check Tuesday.
