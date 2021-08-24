authID.ai Raises $10M Via IPO, Starts Trading From Today
- Secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions provider authID.ai (NASDAQ: AUID) priced 1.4 million shares at $7 per share to raise $10 million in an initial public offering.
- The company was formerly known as Ipsidy Inc (OTC: AUID).
- The underwriters have a 45-day option to purchase additional shares up to 0.2 million.
- authID.ai is likely to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "AUID" from today.
- authID.ai will utilize the offering proceeds to invest in the software product, platform development, and artificial intelligence, expand business development, sales and marketing capabilities, working capital, and general corporate purposes.
